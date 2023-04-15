Londoners are fighting back against the ULEZ expansion

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

The Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) expansion is set to be rolled out across London on 29 August 2023 and will include all boroughs of Greater London. The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan claims, the ULEZ expansion will help combat climate change and lower harmful air pollution. However, many politicians, concerned citizens and lobby groups have come out against the ULEZ expansion because they do not believe the expanded ULEZ will have any effect on the climate and will in fact, only harm businesses and restrict people’s freedom of movement.

In the 2021 Mayoral elections which Khan narrowly won, he didn’t mention expanding the ULEZ in his manifesto, so those who oppose the ULEZ expansion claim he has no mandate. The plans to extend the ULEZ scheme have been met with protests across the capital as hundreds of thousands of drivers are unhappy with being charged an additional £12.50 daily charge.

Sadiq Khan is accused of manipulating the results of a public consultation regarding the expansion of the ULEZ. Many political and activist groups claim that net zero is a scam used to push another agenda intent on population control.

The London boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow, Hillingdon, together with Surrey County Council, have recently been granted permission to challenge the mayor's proposals.

The High Court ruled the local authorities could proceed, with a trial to begin in July 2023, on two "arguable" grounds - the legal basis for ULEZ and if it could be scrapped.

You can find out if your vehicle is liable for the charge here.

You can find all our other reports on issues facing the UK at ukreporters.co.uk where you can also chip in to help continue our crowdfunded journalism.

Thank you for your continued support.