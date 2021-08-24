Mainstream media journalists would never lie to you... right?

By Ezra Levant Real Reporters Help fund our 2021 Canadian election coverage and view our election plans below! 1106 Donors

After Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's campaign bus was blocked by a small group of protesters while at an event in British Columbia, a strange thing occurred. David Akin, chief political correspondent for Global News, decided to pick fights with people on Twitter by alleging that the bus was never blocked.

Seems like a strange thing to argue about, given the story was reported by an independent left-wing outlet and Rebel's own Mocha Bezirgan, who was on the ground at the scene.

Explaining what he saw on yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Mocha said:

They [the protesters] are saying Justin Trudeau is inside this bus and we're standing in front of this bus — we just want to be acknowledged. And the police is saying you'll be arrested, get out of here. If this is not blocking a bus, I don't know what is. But also, I want to point out, Justin Trudeau, he did not acknowledge them, he did not speak to them.

