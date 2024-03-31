Not an April Fool's joke! MPs to receive raise same day as carbon tax hike

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on March 28, 2024.

On one of last week's episodes of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Franco Terrazzano, director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF), to discuss the upcoming April 1st carbon tax hike and MP pay raise.

The tax hike is set to make Canadians' lives a lot more expensive, from fuelling up at the gas station to heating homes in the winter. "And folks, don't buy the government spin about the rebates," said Franco. "The parliamentary budget officer shows that the carbon tax will cost the average family up to $900 more a year than what they get back in rebates," he added.

"I think if you said this in the private sector, you might get arrested for trying to sell people on a Ponzi scheme," Sheila commented. "But if you give them money and they somehow cycle it through the very expensive hands of 100 bureaucrats somehow along the way without creating or doing anything, they will give you more money back in return. Sounds illegal. It sounds like a pyramid scheme."

The good news that Canadians aren't buying the scam. The vast majority of Canadians across the country and all demographics are against the carbon tax hike, while seven out of 10 provincial premiers are openly calling to cancel it. With affordability and the cost of living becoming a greater concern each day, a carbon tax that doesn't help the environment will only make the situation worse.

On top of that, MPs will receive a raise on the same day — which the vast majority of Canadians don't think they deserve, either.