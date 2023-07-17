Mendicino’s wife held shares in a Ukraine war defence contractor, says ethics filing

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

Canada’s obsession with funding Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russia has taken a turn for the worse.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino’s wife held shares in a Ukraine war defence contractor as he pledged to be “out front in helping Ukraine with military aid.”

While the value of their holdings remains undisclosed, they represent an ‘extensive stock portfolio’ for the Mendicino family. The Conflict Of Interest Act and related code for MPs require that public office holders disclose spousal investments and income sources.

The public safety minister subsequently filed with the Ethics Commissioner that his wife, Diana Iannetta, held several shares in Northrop Grumman Corporation, a leading arms supplier to Ukraine. Iannetta is vice president of litigation for TD Bank Group in Toronto.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, stock in the company jumped 39% last year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy blasted NATO Tuesday for not admitting the country into the alliance — a move his allies said may come when 'conditions are met.'



MORE: https://t.co/0kNYcurbmQ pic.twitter.com/b8uBBdZVeJ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 13, 2023

“I share my colleagues’ concern for the people of Ukraine,” Mendicino told the Commons last December 12. “That is why this government has been out front in helping Ukraine with military aid.”

“Canadians have watched in shock and horror at Russia’s unjust, abhorrent and illegal invasion of Ukraine,” he said. “Whether it is military, political or economic support, Canada will continue to be there for Ukraine.”

Virginia-based Northrop Grumman has supplied Ukraine with artillery shells, radar systems and anti-drone cannons. Other war contracts include arms supplied through agreements with the U.S. government.

The Mendicino military investments follow 2021 disclosures that Mrs. Tara Wilkinson, wife to Natural Resource Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, held stock in Enbridge, despite her husband warning of the perils of burning fossil fuels, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

In a filing under the act, Wilkinson said she held an undisclosed number of shares in the energy company. The minister previously praised Enbridge for supporting the federal carbon tax on its natural gas customers.

A study by Second Street found that Canada's energy sector could offset Russian energy sales if the necessary infrastructure was developed and built to transport these resources to global markets.



MORE: https://t.co/RyAlA5thIN pic.twitter.com/tIpO8Ab3fd — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 30, 2022

“Listen to some of the voices of Canadian industry, companies like Suncor, Enbridge and Shell who support a carbon price,” Wilkinson told the Commons in 2016. He repeated the remark three times.

Climate change was “the existential issue of our time,” he said in a follow-up 2020 testimony at the Commons environment committee.

“It is something we must take action on in the short term if we want to leave a livable planet for our kids.”

“We are doing the work to ensure we are moving forward in a manner whereby Canada can look our children in the eyes,” continued Wilkinson.