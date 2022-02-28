MI6 boss claims Russian invasion of Ukraine driven in large part by homophobia

Creative Commons

Richard Moore, the chief of Britain’s Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), who uses preferred pronouns in his Twitter bio, claims that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is in large part driven by their homophobia towards “LGBT+” people and their rights.

Moore, who previously said he was “proud” to fly the transgender pride flag atop MI6’s London HQ to mark the so-called Transgender Day of Visibility in 2021, also said trans and non-binary spies have helped make the intelligence service stronger.

As detailed by the Daily Mail, Moore has been flying a rainbow flag to mark Gay Pride since 2015, and has turned the MI6 into one of Britain's top employers for LGBTQ staff, receiving praise for his efforts from Stonewall, an activist group in the U.K.

The woke spy chief opined about the “destructions unfolding so distressingly in Ukraine,” and suggested that freedom-loving people around the world “remember the values and hard won freedoms that distinguish us from Putin, none more than LGBT+ rights. So let’s resume our series of tweets to mark #LGBTHM2022,” as highlighted by Summit News.

With the tragedy and destruction unfolding so distressingly in Ukraine, we should remember the values and hard won freedoms that distinguish us from Putin, none more than LGBT+ rights. So let’s resume our series of tweets to mark #LGBTHM2022 — Richard Moore (@ChiefMI6) February 25, 2022

Introducing P: “I had to move for the job when I joined #MI6, so I was relieved to find out there was an LGBT+ network group. Through the group I’ve made some great friends in the office, and it’s reassuring to know it’s there for support if I need it.” — Richard Moore (@ChiefMI6) February 25, 2022

In addition to virtue-signaling his support for the LGBTQ community, Moore then described the experiences of a queer agent codenamed “P,” who allegedly told him “I had to move for the job when I joined #MI6, so I was relieved to find out there was an LGBT+ network group. Through the group I’ve made some great friends in the office, and it’s reassuring to know it’s there for support if I need it.”

It is unclear as to how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goals align with his supposed hatred of members of the LGBTQ community through his invasion of Ukraine, which is seeing large-scale artillery fire in its capital city of Kyiv.

Certainly, Ukrainians taking shelter in subways will not be fully appreciative of Moore’s woke sentiment.

Many users on Twitter expressed a mixture of confusion over Moore’s remarks, especially as Ukrainian nationalists take up arms against the Russian army, to devastating results on both sides.

“My only hope is this is some sort of top secret coded message. Otherwise we’re all f**ked,” said one reply.

“Yes, the values of Western civilization didn’t exist until the creation of LGBTQIA2S+ rights in the 1960s. You virtue signalling idiot. The only hard won freedom I want is from woke ideologues like you,” wrote another.

Critics pointed out that Moore’s priorities, like so many in the West, were misplaced. The spy chief’s insistence on using a geopolitical issue as a surrogate for his personal agenda crusade was not only distasteful, but dangerous given his role in the British government.

At a time when British intelligence agencies ought to be hardening the country against hostile cyber attacks and espionage, the last thing on most citizens’ minds is what Putin thinks of what westerners do in the privacy of their bedrooms.

Moore’s insistence on wokeifying the war follows the MI6’s tweet about the success of its “gay coffee morning” on the same day Russia invaded Ukraine.

As previously detailed by Rebel News, British spies have been urged to “check their white privilege” and stop using words like “manpower,” “strong,” and “grip” because such language can “reinforce dominant cultural patterns.”