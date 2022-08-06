Miss Understood No. 25 — There's Something About Elon
Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.
In Episode No. 25, we talk about Elon Musk and his obsession with birth rates and discuss whether being a good dad should take precedence over repopulating the Earth (it should).
Plus, Elon's 76-year-old dad is, arguably, a little too keen on trying to keep his gene pool going.
