Miss Understood No. 25 — There's Something About Elon

Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • August 06, 2022
  • News Analysis

In Episode No. 25, we talk about Elon Musk and his obsession with birth rates and discuss whether being a good dad should take precedence over repopulating the Earth (it should).

Plus, Elon's 76-year-old dad is, arguably, a little too keen on trying to keep his gene pool going.

Free Speech Social Media Elon Musk News Analysis Miss Understood Twitter
