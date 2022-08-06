Miss Understood No. 25 — There's Something About Elon

In Episode No. 25, we talk about Elon Musk and his obsession with birth rates and discuss whether being a good dad should take precedence over repopulating the Earth (it should).

Plus, Elon's 76-year-old dad is, arguably, a little too keen on trying to keep his gene pool going.

Don't forget to subscribe to Miss Understood's YouTube channel right here.

You can also purchase Miss Understood merch by going to MissUnderstoodMerch.com or by clicking here.

Right now you can get 10% off your purchase by using code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 at checkout.