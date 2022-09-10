Miss Understood No. 30 — Nickelodeon, Teens, & Oversexualized Scenes

Watch the free version of the latest episode of Miss Understood, hosted by Nat Biase and Kat Krozonouski.

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • September 10, 2022
  • News Analysis

In episode dirty No. 30, Kat and Nat continue their deep dive into former Nickelodeon producer and creator Dan Schneider and address some of the new allegations against him by female cast members.

Plus, what is infantilization and why is it harmful?

Hollywood Protect Kids News Analysis Miss Understood
