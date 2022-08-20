Miss Understood No. 27 — Where Are All Of Epstein's Clients?

In Episode No. 27 of Miss Understood, we react to the FBI raid of former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and discuss the ties of the judge who approved the raid to Jeffrey Epstein.

We also do a deep dive into former Nickelodeon television producer and writer Dan Schneider's alleged abusive behaviour, following the release of a former iCarly actor's memoir.

Plus, who were all of Epstein's clients, and why won't the judge release their names?

Don't forget to subscribe to Miss Understood's YouTube channel right here.

You can also purchase Miss Understood merch by going to MissUnderstoodMerch.com or by clicking here.

Right now you can get 10% off your purchase by using code MISSUNDERSTOOD10 at checkout.