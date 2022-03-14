Mitt Romney and Adam Kinzinger condemn Tulsi Gabbard as 'traitor', accuse her of being 'Russian asset'

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Convoy Reports We have reporters across North America covering the freedom convoy to show you the other side of the story the mainstream media won't. Please donate to fund our journalism and to offset the cost of our travels. WATCH NOW E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Sunday, Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger condemned former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard as a “traitor” and accused her of being a “Russian asset” for her remarks warning the United States, Russia, Ukraine, and international organizations to secure U.S. funded biolabs in Ukraine.

As detailed by Rebel News, the United States has confirmed the existence of biological research facilities operating on Ukrainian soil. U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland confirmed their existence at a Senate hearing last week.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that the “biological research facilities” referred to by Nuland do in fact exist, but are instead “Ukrainian diagnostic and biodefence laboratories” and that they “are not biological weapons facilities.”

“We took note of Russia's false claims about alleged U.S. biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine. We've also seen Chinese officials echo these conspiracy theories,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a series of tweets.

“This is preposterous,” added Psaki. “It's the kind of disinformation operation we've seen repeatedly from the Russians over the years in Ukraine and in other countries, which have been debunked, and an example of the types of false pretexts we have been warning the Russians would invent.”

We took note of Russia’s false claims about alleged U.S. biological weapons labs and chemical weapons development in Ukraine. We’ve also seen Chinese officials echo these conspiracy theories. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 9, 2022

One might point out that a gun might be used in self-defence, but that doesn’t make it any less of a weapon.

On Sunday, the Hawaiian presidential hopeful cited the risk posed by the biolabs, claiming that the “undeniable facts” are that 35 to 40 “U.S. funded biolabs” are conducting research into dangerous pathogens which expressed that these “deadly pathogens” risk getting released if they are targeted amid the conflict.

“Like COVID, these pathogens know no borders,” Gabbard said. “If they are inadvertently or purposely breached or compromised, they will quickly spread all throughout Europe, the United States and the rest of the world, causing untold suffering and death.”

Gabbard added that “these labs need to be shut down immediately and the pathogens that they hold need to be destroyed.”

Outgoing Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger accused Gabbard of spreading “actual Russian propaganda” and accused her of being “traitorous.”

“Tulsi should go to Russia,” he said.

https://mobile.twitter.com/AdamKinzinger/status/1503180267653054466

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney offered scathing criticism of Gabbard, claiming she’s “parroting false Russian propaganda” and accused her of spreading “treasonous lies” that “may well cost lives.”