MONTAGE: 14 Rebel News journalists cover the 'Million March 4 Children'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Wednesday, September 20, protests erupted across Canada in 27 cities as part of the "1 Million March 4 Children". Protesters were demanding an end to what they perceive as the indoctrination of children in schools.

Rebel News sent 14 journalists to cover these events, which included both the march for children's rights and counter-protests led by unions and political figures who accused the movement of harboring hate and extremism.

Participants in the 1 Million March 4 Children movement expressed their concerns about the sexual content in public school curricula and the erosion of parental rights. They called for unity among parents and alternative educational options to counter what they view as a growing disconnect between government-run schools and parental wishes.

The attached video is a montage of all our full reports from our coverage.

All the full reports as well as a petition for you to get involved is available at StopClassroomGrooming.com.