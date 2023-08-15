Montreal 'Trans March' goes to the dogs

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Last week, Montrealers organized a "Trans March" claiming the rally was in response to "anti-trans rhetoric and legislation restricting access to health care for trans people" across Canada, the U.S., U.K. and other countries.

Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was at the Trans March, hearing the participants thoughts on a number of issues. Of course, being a left-wing protest, radical Antifa types were in attendance, trying to shut down Alexa's conversations with those who came out for the march.

She joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to look at the good, the bad and the ugly from her experience covering the Pride march.

And while you've likely heard of the "Black bloc" before, Alexa told Ezra about something a little different that she discovered, the "Pink bloc":