Montreal 'Trans March' goes to the dogs
Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie tells Ezra Levant about how a group of left-wing radicals tried to shut down her coverage of the demonstration.
Last week, Montrealers organized a "Trans March" claiming the rally was in response to "anti-trans rhetoric and legislation restricting access to health care for trans people" across Canada, the U.S., U.K. and other countries.
Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie was at the Trans March, hearing the participants thoughts on a number of issues. Of course, being a left-wing protest, radical Antifa types were in attendance, trying to shut down Alexa's conversations with those who came out for the march.
She joined last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show to look at the good, the bad and the ugly from her experience covering the Pride march.
And while you've likely heard of the "Black bloc" before, Alexa told Ezra about something a little different that she discovered, the "Pink bloc":
The Pink bloc is anarcho-queer, so it's the queer people that are anarchists but they are also probably in the 'anti-fascist' movement. They came to us, they tried to block our camera, they asked us to leave, they said that we were intimidating people there.
But people were really open to talking to me.
It seems that the Antifa movement, the anarchist movement, the left's movement has been hijacked.
When I was reading on their website [before the protest], it said do not talk to media. Refer them to people in charge of the protest or march. They say they've banned Rebel News and all right-wing media as they call it, because they say we should not welcome them.
But that just shows the intolerance, the fact that they discriminate media and they just welcome the media who are on their side — that is the state media.
