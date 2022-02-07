'Most people are going to be waking up to the fact that the news has been lying for many years'

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Well, it's now the second straight Saturday that thousands of protestors have shown up in support of the truckers in the nation's capital of Ottawa.

It has become quite clear that the truckers are still not going anywhere anytime soon, with almost all the trucks still remaining on scene at parliament hill and the surrounding area.

The following day after this report was filmed, a state of emergency was declared in Ottawa. We have already seen enhanced police enforcement since this announcement, with police seizing fuel from supporters that were bringing it to truckers.

The following day after this report was filmed, a state of emergency was declared in Ottawa. We have already seen enhanced police enforcement since this announcement, with police seizing fuel from supporters that were bringing it to truckers.