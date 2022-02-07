Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

RAW: Police seizing fuel from truckers in Ottawa

Lincoln Jay was live from the ground in Ottawa.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 07, 2022
  • News

Rebel News reporter Lincoln Jay was reporting live in Ottawa, where police made several arrests last night following a state of emergency declaration from Mayor Jim Watson and a statement by Ottawa police that "anyone attempting to bring material supports (gas, etc.) to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest."

