Mother and three-year-old daughter kicked out of empty movie theatre for… not eating popcorn properly?

Recently, Melissa Robinson took her three-year-old daughter to the Galaxy Cinemas in North Bay, Ontario. Melissa purchased tickets for Sing 2 and bought some pricey popcorn and soda pop at the concession stand.

But a not-so-funny thing happened to Melissa and daughter as they took their seats in a completely empty theatre: before the movie even started, staffers told them to leave — or the cops would be called and they'd be charged with... trespassing!? (And yes, this interaction was caught on camera.)

Indeed, while the intention was to watch a family-friendly musical, suddenly mother and daughter were experiencing a real-life episode of Monster Chiller Horror Theatre.

But why?

Apparently, Melissa was not following proper popcorn-eating etiquette. Seriously. It appears that employees were not happy that Melissa wasn’t masking up in-between bites… we think…

We did reach out to the cinema manager to get her side of the story, but she promptly terminated the call. Nice.

We also reached out to the media relations department of Galaxy’s parent company, Cineplex, but no response was provided at time of writing.

How profoundly odd! After all, the cinema business was ravaged these past two years due to all of the COVID lockdown mandates. You’d think that cinemas would welcome everybody and anybody to make up for enormous monetary losses. But not at this cinema — and keep in mind, if Melissa and daughter had not been seated in this theatre, it would’ve been 100% empty!

To add insult to injury, Melissa wasn’t even given a refund.

In the final analysis, one of the films currently playing at the Galaxy cinema is Jackass Forever. We strongly suggest that this movie theatre use that title as its new slogan. After all, talk about truth in advertising!