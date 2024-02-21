'No Drug Injection Site' protesters call for Richmond, B.C. councillors to be voted out

E-transfer (Canada):

Tensions remain high in Richmond, British Columbia, over the city’s recent passing of a motion to request that Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) explore plans to set up a "safe injection site" near the city’s hospital.

Richmond Citizens come out in protest today. https://t.co/J6CrErpgf5 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 19, 2024

On Monday, well over 300 people chose to spend a good portion of their Family Day gathering at Richmond’s Minoru Park to participate in a "Voice for Kids" rally against politicians supporting a drug site being set up in their community.

The primary message of "no more silence" and "vote them out," displayed both by protest signs and heard in the protesters' chants, differed from the "no more drugs" message communicated during the heated anti-drug site protests that took place at city hall last week.

A rabid safe injection site (SIS) advocate went on a racist rant during a protest opposing a since passed city motion to explore plans for a SIS in Richmond BC.



More to come at https://t.co/RQ9VfrPu5W pic.twitter.com/6DboGUpWy8 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 14, 2024

Although Richmond’s medical health officer previously expressed support to the city council for more so-called overdose prevention options, including ones for inhalation and injections, the VCH authority promptly confirmed in a statement to Global News, the day after the motion passed and the intense protests, that it would not be considering a "stand-alone supervised consumption" facility.

"Based on the latest Public Health data, a stand-alone supervised consumption site is not the most appropriate service for those at risk of overdose in Richmond. Stand-alone sites work best in communities where there is a significant concentration of people at-risk, since people will not travel far for these services," the VCH wrote.

While protesters on Monday celebrated VCH's current position as a win, the bulk of the rallygoers are calling on citizens who feel dismayed by the city’s choice to have passed the motion to vote out the seven out of 10 city councillors who ruled in favour of it.

"The answer to this crisis is treatment and recovery" — Zach Segal, @CPC_HQ nomination candidate for Richmond Centre, speaks on the record number of overdose deaths in British Columbia.https://t.co/xKRguwLpL0 pic.twitter.com/TjdVcmBHCG — Alex Yelizarov 🇨🇦 (@alxyeee) February 19, 2024

"Why would we listen to the politicians who have pushed harm reduction when it is making the crisis worse and worse, and it is making it worse and worse for the people suffering from addiction?" said federal Conservative Party candidate for the Richmond Centre–Marpole, Zach Segal, when giving a brief speech during the rally.

"The answer to this crisis is treatment and recovery," said Segal. "By continuing the cycle of addiction, by encouraging safe injection sites, safe supply, and decriminalization, we are not helping people who are addicted. We must get them into treatment and recovery."

Despite the rollout of B.C.’s progressive decriminalization and "safer drug supply" agendas, the province has been experiencing record-breaking overdoses. According to the B.C. Emergency Health Services, paramedics responded to 25% more overdose drug poisoning calls last year, averaging about 3,500 of such calls calls per month.

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed that last year over 2,500 deaths in the province were attributed to toxic drug use, 26 of which occurred in Richmond.

