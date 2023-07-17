No fiscal responsibility: Canada’s Governor General spends like royalty

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang

By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 7,513 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Excessive government spending has reached national news as its been discovered Governor General Mary Simon partakes in luxurious excursions and engagements.

Most recently, it has been revealed that the governor general billed taxpayers $71,000 in limo fees for a four day excursion to Iceland in 2022.

The Governor General billed taxpayers $71,000 on “Icelimo Luxury Travel” during her four-day trip to Iceland.



Stop wasting Canadians’ money! pic.twitter.com/HPQryRr0UU — Franco Terrazzano (@franco_nomics) July 14, 2023

The discovery was part of internal government records and receipts obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) through an access to information request.

“The governor general spent more on fancy rides in four days than the average Canadian makes in a whole year,” said Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF.

According to the CTF, the trip cost Canadian taxpayers at least $298,000.

This seems like pennies after travel expenses incurred by Governor General Simon for a four-day trip to the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2021 cost Canadian taxpayers over $700,000.

Canada is the Guest of Honour for the 2021 Frankfurt Book Fair #frankfurterbuchmesse — and you can still participate even if you're not in Germany. https://t.co/Eaihc5KqTd — CBC Books (@cbcbooks) October 19, 2021

In-flight catering costs were over $100,000, according to documents provided through an order paper question, as detailed by the National Post. This included 98 breakfasts, 325 lunches and 107 dinners for passengers and flight crew.

“The cost breakdowns show over $50,000 of public funds spent hosting several receptions and banquets, as well as more than $45,000 in hotel bills,” the article reads.

This “guest of honour” sponsorship trip cost Canadians more than $18 million, as reported by Blacklock’s Reporter, who estimated Simon’s personal appearance to be closer to $800,000.

The National Post further broke down transportation and accommodation costs, which included over $50,000 for receptions and banquets, an additional $45,000 in hotel bills and nearly $100,000 on fuel and ground transportation for 19 air crew members.

The basis of the endeavour was to promote “the sale of Canadian titles” but Simon’s trip prioritized equity, diversity and inclusion.

“Our story is not just about ‘him’ or ‘her,’” Simon is quoted as saying. “It’s also about ‘they’ and ‘them.’ It is open to all ways of seeing, to every means of expression.”

Governor General Mary Simon is speaking out about the torrent of online abuse she is facing. In an interview with Power & Politics, she says she hopes to use her experience to start a national conversation about online bullying and abuse. https://t.co/nasZb62ja3 pic.twitter.com/s8MmjlRllt — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) March 10, 2023

Upon her installation as governor general in 2021, Simon said that she would “make reconciliation, mental health, nature and the environment, climate change, education, youth, and diversity and inclusion priorities.”

Lavish spending on limousines, exquisite meals, fuel and ground transportation seem like a slap in the face to everyday Canadians struggling to feed their families.

The average Canadian household income in 2022 was $75,500. The Trudeau household's taxpayer-supported grocery expenses had already exceeded $90k by the end of March, just halfway through the fiscal year ending September 2023.



REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid: https://t.co/Az4pCwSD6i — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) May 26, 2023

The hypocrisy is on full display as the governor general — a representative of the King in Canada’s constitutional monarchy, with a constitutional duty to uphold responsible governance — is wining and dining like royalty while Canadians suffer the consequences of an increasingly bloated bureaucracy.

Part of Simon's mandate is to ensure that Canadians remain confident in their prime minister and government.

Yet Canadians cannot afford the policies put forward by this government, which continues to spend, spend, spend; as though handing out billions abroad, luxurious spending, and ballooning interest rates are of no consequence.

The CTF has previously called on Parliament to cut unnecessary spending and international travel costs, asking "how many people were lifted out of poverty because Trudeau and a band of bureaucrats stayed in a fancy hotel in Manhattan?"