No leadership from government on Christian church burnings, vandalism
Leadership from politicians has been hard to find when it comes to attacks against Christian churches across Canada. Yes, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a few soft words about the attacks, and Conservative leader Erin O'Toole has condemned the acts as well. But these comments have done nothing to dissuade the attacks, as weeks later arson and vandalism are still occurring.
This past weekend, chairman of the Rebel advisory board, Raheel Raza, was doing her best to raise awareness, attempting to push leaders into action by taking part in a rally in Mississauga, Ontario calling for a better response from our elected leaders.
On yesterday's Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid lamented how not one local politician was willing to appear at the rally.
With the little criticism that has been provided by elected officials, David Menzies wondered:
Where are the words of outrage from Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, from RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?
It's the three monkeys: see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.
In fact, it's worse than ignoring it, because our very own Drea Humphrey last month in Vancouver was trying to scrum Prime Minister Trudeau on this. Not only did he not answer the question why won't you condemn the burning of these churches, but one of Trudeau's goons manhandled Drea out of the way, like she was some vermin at the garden party.
Rebel News DAILY Livestreams air at noon ET/10 a.m. MT right here on RebelNews.com and across all of our streaming platforms.
- By Drea Humphrey
PETITION: Save Our Churches
16,533 signatures
Goal: 20,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.