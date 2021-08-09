“Politicians should be ashamed” for response to church burnings, vandalism

By Drea Humphrey PETITION: Save Our Churches Justin Trudeau, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, and Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair must recognize the burning of churches as acts of hate and terrorism, work forcefully to end them, and provide safety for Christians and their places of worship. 15,586 signatures

Goal: 20,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

At last count, more than 50 churches in Canada have been burnt to the ground or vandalized. Little wonder that hundreds of people gathered at Celebration Square in Mississauga, Ont. last Saturday to take part in a rally called Stop the Burning of the Churches in Canada.

You would think that condemning arson and vandalism against places of worship would be a no-brainer; but alas, the silence has been deafening from our so-called leaders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau refuses to weigh in on this issue. Also tongue-tied are Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki. As for Trudeau’s best pal, Gerald Butts, he “understands” the passion for the destruction.

Appalling.

As for the mainstream media, these ongoing atrocities always fail to make the front page (if they get covered at all, that is). It is a miracle no one has died during these acts of terrorism.

And yet, one must ponder: would there be a different reaction if these places of worship were mosques or synagogues or temples? We suspect that if these grotesque attacks were carried out on these institutions, a royal commission would already have been struck by now.

The unspoken “justification” for these attacks is the disturbing news that is emerging regarding unmarked graves of First Nations children who attended residential schools decades ago. This is an atrocity, too, but how do two wrongs make a right? How does burning down a church on First Nations land that was used by the community for everything from weddings to funerals help matters in the here and now?

One of the keynote speakers at Saturday’s rally was Raheel Raza, who lamented that this ongoing desecration of churches is exactly the sort of policy ISIS and Taliban thugs take part in. (Raheel is also the chairman of the Rebel News advisory board.) The disturbing thing is that this is not occurring overseas, but in Canada in 2021.

Conspicuous due to their absence at the rally were the politicians. Neither Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie nor the MP and MPP for the region could be bothered to show up. Indeed, not a single elected leader was in attendance to condemn the ongoing atrocities against Christian churches. How shocking, how cowardly is that?

Indeed, if you are as outraged about this as we are, please sign our petition at www.SaveOurChurches.com. Regardless of your religious background, let’s let our elected leaders know that these acts of hate and terror against places of faith must not be ignored or even normalized.