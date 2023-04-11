Non-binary CBC News writer sends sadistic death message threatening detransition activist Oli London

E-transfer (Canada):

A child protection activist from the U.K. named Oli London says he was shocked to receive what he says was “the most horrific death threat” he had ever received. Equally as shocking as the threatening message itself is the Instagram account the sadistic message sent to London came from.

This non-binary CBC journalist sent me the most Horrific DEATH THREAT just days ago. Carmen Acuna, a @CBCNews contributor says in this video on CBC News “I find it weird being ridiculed and being misunderstood”



She also wrote an article about suicide prevention for the Canadian… pic.twitter.com/tfQymkBbIv — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 9, 2023

Carmen Acuna, a freelance writer for CBC Winnipeg, appears to have been the author of the message that wished for London to suffer a gruesome death. It appears that Acuna targeted London with the hateful message due to him being a detransitioner who no longer identifies as a woman and raises awareness about harms associated with medically transitioning trans-identifying children.

“I hope you have a violent and viciously distinguishing death and that that gets publicized and shown to the world,” one part of her message reads. Another part reads, “I hope you are taken to a warehouse and tortured.”

Shortly after London took a screen recording and screen shots of the message and then shared his concerns about it on Twitter, Acuna deleted the message and then privatized her Instagram account. Acuna also removed the link from her Instagram Bio that shows that she is a writer for the state-backed Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC)

London’s manager as well as Rebel News has reached out to the CBC’s Ombudsman, Jack Nagler, who according to the CBC website, "covers all news, current affairs and public affairs content on radio, television and the Internet that falls within the scope of our Journalistic Standards and Practices – our code of ethics and practice.”

Rebel News received the following response from CBC’s public affairs department:

“CBC is aware of this very disturbing tweet and while the individual is not an employee of CBC, we immediately flagged it to our programming team.”

Ms. Cuna has failed to provide comment regarding her message.

If you appreciate that unlike the state-backed CBC, Rebel News brings you important reports about the other side of the story with medically transitioning children, please consider supporting our journalism on this topic by donating at KeepKidsSpacesSafe.com.