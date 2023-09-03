NZ PM slammed over claim Covid-19 vaccines were 'voluntary' despite brutal mandates
Chris Hipkins contends New Zealanders had a choice in vaccination, despite harsh government mandates causing uproar.
As New Zealand prepares to go to the polls, the nation's stand-in Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has contended that Covid-19 vaccinations were never obligatory, stating that individuals "ultimately made their own choices."
Hipkins, who took over from Jacinda Ardern after her resignation, had previously served as the nation's Covid-19 Response Minister.
"There was no compulsory vaccination. People made their own choices," he said in a video that has since gone viral on social media.
According to the temporary PM of New Zealand, “there was no compulsory vaccination”.— Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 3, 2023
That’s like saying if an armed robber demands your cash, you have a choice: Live or die.
JAIL. THESE. CRIMINALS.
pic.twitter.com/eAaei8T3Xt
However, his assertions contradict the tough vaccine mandates imposed across New Zealand, which put people under pressure to get vaccinated or face severe consequences, including job loss and financial hardship. Hipkins isn't the first political figure to downplay the forcefulness of vaccine mandates.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have also asserted that vaccinations were voluntary, putting the onus of any negative repercussions on those who "chose" to get the jab.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.