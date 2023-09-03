NZ PM slammed over claim Covid-19 vaccines were 'voluntary' despite brutal mandates

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

As New Zealand prepares to go to the polls, the nation's stand-in Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has contended that Covid-19 vaccinations were never obligatory, stating that individuals "ultimately made their own choices."

Hipkins, who took over from Jacinda Ardern after her resignation, had previously served as the nation's Covid-19 Response Minister.

"There was no compulsory vaccination. People made their own choices," he said in a video that has since gone viral on social media.

According to the temporary PM of New Zealand, “there was no compulsory vaccination”.



That’s like saying if an armed robber demands your cash, you have a choice: Live or die.



JAIL. THESE. CRIMINALS.



pic.twitter.com/eAaei8T3Xt — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 3, 2023

However, his assertions contradict the tough vaccine mandates imposed across New Zealand, which put people under pressure to get vaccinated or face severe consequences, including job loss and financial hardship. Hipkins isn't the first political figure to downplay the forcefulness of vaccine mandates.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison have also asserted that vaccinations were voluntary, putting the onus of any negative repercussions on those who "chose" to get the jab.