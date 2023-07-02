In today's odd government spending: Export Development Canada-branded climate change trivia card game?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on June 30, 2023.

On Friday’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Sheila Gunn Reid spoke about a new response to an order paper question posed by conservative MP John Brassard, that shows how much taxpayer money the Liberal government blew on government-branded swag for themselves and their friends or to give away during the pandemic.

She explained that much of the government-branded merchandise was made in China.

And of course, as we go through these documents, you'll see a ton of the stuff is made in China, including stuff that was manufactured for immigration for Canadian heritage and Canadian natural resources. They were all getting their Canada flags, those little maple leaf flags made in China. And these people, as you'll see in these documents, sure had a love for branded face masks. So that's not even something that you would use anymore. You might use a pen, you might use a notepad, you might even use a tote bag. Although I just don't want one, a tote bag emblazoned with a government logo on it. But maybe you're somebody who puts up with that sort of stuff and you do, the face masks are in the garbage right now.

Sheila talked about some of the other strange products made by government agencies: