WATCH: Olivia Newton-John's daughter speaks out against heartless Melbourne hospital policy

Olivia Newton-John's daughter Chloe Lattanzi has spoken out in support of the siblings who were denied access to visit their dying dad at the palliative care centre bearing her family's name.

Brothers Marco and Ivan were cruelly kept from seeing their dying father as he spent his final days in palliative care at the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre at Melbourne's Austin Hospital.

A hospital BANNED three unvaccinated siblings from visiting their father in his final days.



Meanwhile, their five vaccinated siblings were welcome to come and go WITHOUT even taking a single Covid test.



👉 https://t.co/938SOA9MwSpic.twitter.com/JDRidUmIxL — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 23, 2022

Due to their vaccination status, they were only given one chance to say goodbye to their dad in a one-off visit, separately and they had to wear full PPE and only for one-hour maximum.

When the brothers pleaded with the hospital to allow them to spend more time with their dying dad they were told that it was against hospital policy and nothing could be done about it.

Other members of the family who met the 'fully vaccinated' requirement were regularly allowed to visit without having to take a RAT test despite still being capable of catching and spreading Covid-19.

Chloe recorded a special video message to show her support for the brothers, expressing her heartfelt condolences.

"I heard your story and my heart absolutely broke ... For you, your family and your father, that you missed out on your last precious moments with him and that he missed out on those last precious moments with you," she said in the emotional message. "It's such a hard time in the world right now and the most important thing is love and family, so my heart really, really broke for you ... That you missed that. "I wanted you to know that you were thought of and that your story matters and that your family matters and I reallly hope that these policies are changed, they don't make sense and I hope no other familes have to go through what you went through. "Sending so much love and light your way."

When they asked the hospital what the justification for the rule was, they were informed that it was simply 'hospital policy with the Covid situation'.

Rebel News has started a petition to Change The Cruel Rule and is encouraging viewers to rally behind the cause in the hope that the centre will review its policies so other families aren't placed in the same position.