Omicron symptoms are like the common cold, so why is B.C. locked down for Christmas again?

B.C’s Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has locked down Christmas and New Years AGAIN, but is the Omicron variant a good enough excuse to do so?

On Friday, December 17, Dr. Henry announced sweeping restrictions for the holidays, that among other things, cancelled New Years Eve gatherings for all, ordered organized seated events of any size to check for vaccine statuses, and limited indoor gatherings like — Christmas dinners — to 10 people or one additional family, as long as everyone 12 and older is inoculated for COVID.

The mandated isolation of the unvaccinated seems particularly inhumane, considering the abundance of evidence now available to show that vaccinated people contribute to transmission of this virus as well.

A short, 72 hours after announcing her first wave of holiday restrictions, Dr. Henry took another stab at civil liberties, along with small and medium businesses, by announcing an additional plethora of restrictions that will be in effect at least until January 18, 2022.

These restrictions include a ban on all indoor gatherings such as weddings, clubs and lounges being forced to close, while concerts and movie theatres are to operate 50 per cent capacity.

Henry used the Omicron variant as the primary excuse for squashing Christmas spirit for many.

But as you’ll see in this report, the longest on going COVID-19 study from ZOE, data indicates that while the Omicron variant is spreading quickly among vaccinated and unvaccinated people, its symptoms are more mild than the Delta and are much like that of the common cold.

