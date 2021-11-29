Omicron variant symptoms 'mild' even for unvaccinated, says doctor who discovered it

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

There is a new COVID-19 variant in town called Omicron, but what does that actually mean in terms of risk if you catch it? You wouldn’t know it from many mainstream media headlines, but so far it’s symptoms appear to be extremity mild, regardless of one's vaccination status.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the national chair of the South African Medical Association, was the first to discover a patient who had contracted this variant. Since then Coetzee has observed symptoms and responses to treatment for a cluster of patients who have also contracted the virus as well.

“Normally [with the Delta Variant] you will see the oxygen levels are not always where they are suppose to be, sometimes low, and in this case, we so far haven’t had any patients with oxygen levels that’s low,” said Coetzee when I sat down to interview her.

Coetzee says that common symptoms of the Omicron variant include body aches and headaches, and that for now, they are fairly sure they can handle patients who contract it outside of the hospital.

Watch my interview to see Dr. Coetzee discuss the mild symptoms currently being seen on a clinical level for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people with the Omicron variant, as well as a concern she raises about the unknown impact that may occur due to the over 30 mutations the variant has.

A few cases of the Omicron variant have now been popping up across the world in places like Canada, Japan, and the U.K.

How do you suspect public health authorities in your area will respond to this spread of what appears to be a low-risk virus?

