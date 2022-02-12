Rebel News Banner Ad - Convoy Reports

On the ground at the Ambassador Bridge border blockade | David Menzies joins Ezra Levant

David Menzies joined Ezra live from the border blockade at Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan — a primary focus right now for government authorities to clear.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 12, 2022
  • News Analysis

For two weeks now, Canada's freedom convoy protests have been making waves across the nation — and indeed, the world.

Yesterday Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province to deal with the pro-freedom, anti-mandate protesters blocking roads and infrastructure, and both he and Prime Minister Trudeau promised severe consequences for protesters who continue to do so.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, David Menzies joined Ezra live from the border blockade at Ambassador Bridge, which connects Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan — a primary focus right now for government authorities to clear.

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

