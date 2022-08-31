ONE YEAR LATER: Church on Tsuut’ina Nation land's new roof funded by YOU!

By Adam Soos PETITION: Indigenous Communities Need Clean Water If you agree that all Canadians have a right to safe and clean drinking water, sign this petition. 10,477 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

In a misguided response to the rapidly crumbling and potentially inaccurate reports of mass graves at a residential school in Kamloops, bigots across Canada participated in targeted hate crimes against Christian communities last summer, which included mass vandalism and arson at places of worship.

Rebel News wanted to speak to the indigenous people to garner their responses on both the reported mass graves and the resulting attacks on churches.

Ruby Starlight is a proud indigenous woman who was serving as a cultural guide at the indigenous focused Elbow River Camp section of the Calgary Stampede when we first met.

Ruby condemned the acts of hatred that were plaguing churches across the nation, and proudly share her story before inviting us to meet with her and her uncle Bruce in Tsuut’ina Nation land so that we could learn more about their experiences and so that we could see the Catholic church that her grandfather, Dick Starlight helped build.

While the Tsuut’ina church was not targeted with arson or vandalism, as we toured her grandfathers' church, it was hard to think that nearly 70 churches that fell victim to vandalism or arson. The church that Dick had built in the 60s was modest and served its community well, but with a leaking roof, some pest problems and a few broken windows were jeopardizing the structure of the building.

With Trudeau too busy posing for selfies to do anything meaningful and no help coming from the government we wanted to take action to help the church out.

When all was said and done the church had a new roof, a pest-control plan in place and some windows repaired, all thanks to your support at RepairTheChurch.com.

I wish repairing one church building could meaningfully heal the wounds caused by residential schools, could ease the hurt caused by the flurry of sensationalist headlines emerging from Kamloops for both indigenous and Christian communities, could write all the wrongs, but it can’t.

So what can we learn from this experience? What can we do next? In my opinion, we must take immediate action to address the clean water crisis in this country now.

From onset to completion, the entire process to fix this building took less than a month. I am fully aware of the vast difference in scale of a clean water project compared to doing some much-needed upkeep work on one church building, but there is an indigenous community in Canada that has lived with long-term boil-water advisories since 1995. It is not acceptable.

After decades without clean drinking water and more than enough funds already having been spent to address this issue, the governments inaction is indicative either total corruption, total ineptitude, or both.

You helped us repair the church, now you can sign our petition at CleanWaterNow.ca to help fix the clean water crisis in this country.