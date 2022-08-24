Discovery casts serious doubt on Kamloops mass grave narrative

Kamloops: The Buried Truth A new Rebel News documentary exposing the truth about the discovery of unmarked graves in Kamloops, British Columbia in 2021. Watch Now

Dr. Sarah Beaulieu is a “modern conflict anthropologist” who served a critical role in advancing the mass graves narrative at the site of the Kamloops residential school. But Beaulieu's interpretations of what she found via ground penetrating radar (GPR), interpretations which tore at the slowly healing wounds of residential school survivors and incited a flurry of anti-Christian hatred and rhetoric culminating mass arson and vandalism at places of worship, have been cast into doubt. The 215 graves she reported riled up hurt and hate alike across Canada, but they might not be graves at all.

This is a sensitive subject for Canadians, but it is vital that the truth be pursued even when the subject of discussion is challenging or upsetting. Without truth, there can be no ‘truth and reconciliation’.

I recently spoke with Professor Frances Widdowson about the lack of authentic inquiry into the extraordinary claims being made about the reported graves that were discovered, and now one of her colleagues has reached out with startling new evidence that is renewing conversations about the need for a proper investigation and archaeological excavation.

Independent researcher Nina Green has been working to uncover the facts surrounding Dr. Beaulieu’s GPR findings at the Kamloops residential school, and her evidence is undermining the narrative that was pushed by academics and mainstream media alike.

Green’s research points out, as some have already noted, that physical evidence of human remains, including a tooth that was falsely believed to human and a purported rib bone that was never tested and is now apparently missing, is ultimately non-existent.

There is also overwhelming evidence, which is acknowledge by the Kamloops band according to Green, that there are death records for the majority of the 51 documented deaths at Kamloops, that most died in hospitals or in their homes, and that most are buried in their local cemeteries. The Kamloops band also recently admitted that they have not been looking for any reported missing children emerging from the residential schools.

Green’s work also casts doubt on Dr. Beaulieu’s unquestioning admission of oral stories shared by anonymous ‘knowledge keepers’ as evidence, particularly when the bulk of what Beaulieu included from their accounts was, according to Green, that children as young as six were woken in the night to dig shallow graves. Beaulieu also proposed that the children could only dig shallow graves as the ground was frozen, which makes little sense as reports indicate the ground in Kamloops does not freeze beyond three feet, suggesting that the children dug through the hard frozen ground and then stopped as soon as the ground was unfrozen and therefore easier to dig leaving uncommonly shallow graves.

If these staggering testimonies are true, though the weight of evidence seems to cast them in doubt, then excavation must begin immediately to confirm them. But why hasn’t excavation begun? Perhaps because there is another explanation for the GPR readings, one that soundly debunks the existing narrative.

Archival evidence suggests that an extensive septic field with trenches that would be indiscernible from graves on ground penetrating radar was present in the same location of the purported discovery of the 215 graves. This septic field would have seen extensive soil disruptions, including some 2000 feet of lineal ground tiling, roughly at the depth of the supposed shallow graves.

Given this staggering revelation and the weight of evidence that is emerging in opposition to the mass graves narrative, the probability of Dr. Beaulieu’s interpretation being accurate is rapidly dwindling. We have reached out to her in the event she does have a rebuttal to this evidence, but we have not heard back.

Nina Green is calling for Canadians to have full access to Dr. Beaulieu’s written findings, and if they reveal that she was unaware of the installation of a septic field that might conclusively rebuke her GPR interpretation, that excavation should commence immediately to put to rest the question of whether the remains of 215 children are beneath the ground, or if there are merely misidentified septic trenches.

As Dr. Beaulieu admits, we will not know the truth until excavation begins… but with so much hurt being caused to residential school survivors and Christian communities who have seen their places of worship attacked alike, and the mounting evidence casting doubt upon the mass graves narrative, the real question is why aren’t we digging already?

Be sure to check out the trailer for our upcoming documentary Kamloops: The Buried Truth to learn more about this culturally defining story.