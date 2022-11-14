Ontario education workers strike and some can't explain why — viewers react
On Friday's Rebel Roundup, David Menzies responded to letters from viewers reacting to the recent CUPE strike in Ontario.
On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, letters, we get your letters, we get your letters every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about those striking education workers who descended upon Queen’s Park last Friday. Question: why are so many education workers angry and vulgar and completely unable to articulate their position? They are education workers, right? Or maybe THEY really need to go back to school…
This is only a clip of Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, a weekly show where David Menzies speaks directly with Rebel reporters about the biggest stories of the week. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.
- By Ezra Levant
Public Order Emergency Commission
An independent commission of inquiry is investigating Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act, a form of martial law he deployed to counter the peaceful truckers' protests in Ottawa and across the country.Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.