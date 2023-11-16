Ontario MPP claims Hamas did not rape, behead Israeli civilians, foreign nationals

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Independent Ontario MPP Sarah Jama has once again landed in hot water after denying the rape and killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas terrorists.

During a community event, Jama accused Canada’s “Zionist lobby” of spreading ‘misinformation’ concerning the October 7 terrorist attacks that left more than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals dead.

In her address, she falsely claimed that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) refuted media reports of women being raped and Hamas beheading babies.

“I think this draws a very good picture of the ability for a government to be influenced by the Zionist lobby – because it has been disproven publicly – like the IDF themselves have said there’s no actual evidence of these rapes and the babies with their heads cut off,” said Jama.

🚨Watch as disgraced politician @SarahJama_ spreads disinformation and openly DENIES the rape of women and beheading of babies by #Hamas terrorists, and accuses the 'Zionist' lobby in #Canada of pressuring "the entire Government".



Sarah, please see below 👇(a threaded post) pic.twitter.com/t5NoBCwQEy — HonestReporting Canada (@HonestRepCanada) November 14, 2023

According to the Israeli government, an Arabic-Hebrew transliteration glossary belonging to Hamas was discovered in Israel with sexual terminology, including “take your pants off.”

“This evidence suggests that Hamas terrorists planned to systematically rape Israeli women,” they posted on their X feed.

According to witness testimony, Hamas terrorists sexually assaulted Israeli civilians during the October 7 attack.

“They bent someone over,” said the eyewitness. “I realized he was raping her and passing her on to someone else also in uniform.” They said the Hamas terrorists then shot the young woman in the head, while others mutilated her body.

This follows a separate set of detailed ‘top secret’ plans from Hamas that emphasized “[killing] as many people as possible.”

They received explicit instructions to capture hostages, particularly women and children, and take them quickly into the Gaza Strip. It used code words including “black” to designate who to slaughter and “bus” for who to take back to Gaza as human shields.

Ontario MPP Sarah Jama is in hiding after receiving blowback regarding her pro-Hamas sentiments and behaviour



It would appear that Hamilton Centre NDP MPP Sarah Jama is in a bit of a jam. Again.



FULL REPORT by @TheMenzoid: https://t.co/FBQ26YVPaP — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 14, 2023

Nevertheless, Jama maintained her diatribe by targeting the Ontario legislature next, claiming Canada’s so-called “Zionist lobby” pressured her colleagues to censure her.

“Like all these things are pieces of misinformation,” she said. “So I think it shows the strength of the Zionist lobby here in Canada, and the ways in which they’re able to pressure an entire government operation to censure me indefinitely until I apologize.”

On October 11, Ontario Premier Doug Ford called for the Hamilton-Centre MPP’s resignation, citing comments she made about the Israel-Hamas war in a post to X.

Jama prefaced her statement in mid-October on Palestinian grievances, where she condemned the “violence and retaliation rooted in settler colonialism” that killed “far too many innocent people.”

Over 10,000 Palestinians have died as a result of Israel's military operation in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Jama has repeatedly called for the end of “all occupation of Palestinian land,” as well as an end to “apartheid” in the region.

The Ontario government has tabled a motion to censure an NDP MPP over “anti-Semitic” comments following the devastating terrorist attacks by Hamas in Israel.https://t.co/bfsVKcgTfs — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 18, 2023

At the time, the MPP denied all claims of bigotry towards Jews, reiterating she is not a terrorist sympathizer.

Hamas, the governing body in the Gaza Strip, has been recognized as a terrorist organization by the federal government since 2002.

At the request of the legislature, Jama apologized October 16 after Tory House leader Paul Calandra advocated her censure at the legislature and called her an antisemite.

In her apology, Jama condemned the “terrorism by Hamas” while maintaining her belief that “Israel’s […] siege on civilians in Gaza […] is wrong.”

“I heard many voices yesterday raising concerns about my post,” she wrote. “I hear them — and above all, I understand the pain of many Jewish and Israeli Canadians, including my own constituents.”

The Ontario legislature censured her the following week, where she also received the boot from the NDP caucus.

https://twitter.com/gghamari/status/1712268630824476851

Since the motion passed, Jama attended an anti-Israel rally in Hamilton, where she chanted: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!” on November 5. The statement is widely considered a rally call for Palestinian supporters and the terrorist group Hamas to erase the Jewish state of Israel from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River.

“In the last few weeks alone, these crimes against humanity have been on full display for the entire world to see,” she added. Jama referenced the Israel Defense Forces’ operation to remove Hamas from Gaza and secure the 200+ people still being held hostage.

Jama then demanded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “use his power to push for a ceasefire, and to end Canada’s complicity.”