‘Top Secret’ Hamas documents reveal plan to target children: reports

Hamas terrorists had orders to kill en masse and return to Gaza with hostages by targeting Israeli elementary schools and a youth centre on October 7.

Detailed plans obtained by NBC News revealed the terrorist attack that killed over 1,400 Israeli citizens and foreign nationals emphasized “[killing] as many people as possible.”

Israeli first responders first uncovered the plans on deceased Hamas terrorists, and shared it with the publication.

Terrorists received explicit instructions to capture hostages, particularly women and children, and take them quickly into the Gaza Strip. More than 150 hostages are in Gaza, according to the Ottawa Citizen.

According to the “top secret” plan, “Combat Unit 1” received orders to attack the new Da’at school in Kibbutz Sa’ad, while “Combat Unit 2” would “collect hostages” at the “Bnei Akiva youth centre” and the “old Da’at school.”

It used code words including “black” to designate who to slaughter and “bus” for who to take back to Gaza as human shields.

Among the documents included maps for Sa’ad and additional settlements, including Kfar Aza, Nahal Oz and Alumim.

Other documents obtained by the Wall Street Journal directed a Hamas hit squad to “achieve the highest level of human losses” by targeting “the dental office, the supermarket, the dining hall” in Alumim and take survivors captive.

“Hamas’s strategy behind this attack was very clear: They were on a mission to hurt and murder as many innocent civilians as possible,” said Tal Heinrich, a spokeswoman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Another document retrieved near Kibbutz Re’im — where militants gunned down at least 260 people during a music festival near Gaza — ordered the indiscriminate murder of civilians in the region.