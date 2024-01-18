OOPS: Woke WEF accidentally admits biological differences between sexes

E-transfer (Canada):

During a panel called "Closing the Gender Gap in Health" at the annual meeting of the world's powerful elites in Davos, Switzerland, speakers discussed sex-specific health concerns women in the developing world face.

Zeina Soufan, a Lebanese journalist and television host based in Dubai, moderated the panel, which never answered the question "What is a woman?"

