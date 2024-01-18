OOPS: Woke WEF accidentally admits biological differences between sexes
Speakers noted 'the hidden costs of untreated conditions, like premenstrual syndrome, which are more prevalent than male-specific conditions yet are significantly under-researched.'
During a panel called "Closing the Gender Gap in Health" at the annual meeting of the world's powerful elites in Davos, Switzerland, speakers discussed sex-specific health concerns women in the developing world face.
OOPS: WEF accidentally admits biological sex differences during a panel on health equity in the developing world.
Don't tell the first world woke feminists. https://t.co/mhp8LVHwkq pic.twitter.com/QlXYCbgJJ8
Zeina Soufan, a Lebanese journalist and television host based in Dubai, moderated the panel, which never answered the question "What is a woman?"
Here’s a nice video to share for #PrideMonth. I spoke to an African tribe about transgenderism. The Left claims that traditional cultures have fluid notions of gender. That’s… not exactly what I found.— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 1, 2022
More in the full film, What Is A Woman, premiering tonight on the Daily Wire pic.twitter.com/WbU6s8Y2Q5
