OOPS: Woke WEF accidentally admits biological differences between sexes

Speakers noted 'the hidden costs of untreated conditions, like premenstrual syndrome, which are more prevalent than male-specific conditions yet are significantly under-researched.'

During a panel called "Closing the Gender Gap in Health" at the annual meeting of the world's powerful elites in Davos, Switzerland, speakers discussed sex-specific health concerns women in the developing world face.

Zeina Soufan, a Lebanese journalist and television host based in Dubai, moderated the panel, which never answered the question "What is a woman?"

Rebel News is in Davos to hold the unelected powerful elites in attendance at the WEF meetings to account. To support their independent journalism, visit www.WEFreports.com

News Analysis World Economic Forum
