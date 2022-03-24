Opinion poll quizzes 'anti-vaxxers' on Russian sanctions

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we looked at an opinion poll published by the Toronto Star on how vaccination status might predict views on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

I wonder what those same vaxxers (and anti-vaxxers) would say about sanctions against Chinese oligarchs; for a number of reasons, from their crimes against humanity, to their industrial espionage, to their role in virus labs, to their concentration camps for Uyghurs. Just curious. Grave says these unvaxxed people can’t be correct. They can’t have a legitimate point of view... The study concludes the results point “to the highly corrosive influences of disinformation.”

