Ottawa-Carleton School Board bans teachers from sharing gender identities of students with parents

On this week's episode of The Gunn Show, Cosmin Dzsurdzsa of True North Centre joins Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss the latest woke madness coming out of the OCDSB with regards to the gender identity of students.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board issued a 42-page document entitled Gender Identity and Gender Expression: Fostering inclusive learning environments for all students that requires the schools to recognize the gender self-identification of students and prevents the schools from sharing new identities of students with parents:

Trans, Two-Spirit, and gender diverse people are the experts in their own identities and experiences, and school staff must follow students’ leads regarding the spaces and language that are most comfortable for them at any time. School staff shall not share a student’s trans or gender diverse status with family members or guardians without the explicit permission of the student. A student’s gender identity will only be disclosed to another person on a need-to-know basis.

As it stands, it does not seem like there are any age restrictions on this policy, and the teachers are allowed to make a plan with the students on if they want to tell their parents or keep this confidential.

