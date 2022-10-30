Ottawa city officials only need feelings, not evidence, to accuse convoy protesters of violence

On Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup: the Emergencies Act inquiry has demonstrated that it was a complete falsehood that freedom convoy folks were trying to burn down an Ottawa apartment building. Yet, why do some folks on the left still refuse to acknowledge the truth? Sheila Gunn Reid tried to make sense of it all.

"Do you know what I've learned over the last few years? That if you're an arsonist, a Liberal politician is your very best friend," Sheila said.

"There's something in the water in Ottawa, that the people in charge think feelings amount to evidence," she added, breaking down the statements by city leaders that blamed the convoy for violent crime without any factual basis.

This is only a clip of Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, a weekly show where David Menzies speaks directly with Rebel reporters about the biggest stories of the week. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.