Introducing NEW Rebel contributor Palminder Singh and Sheila Gunn Reid recaps the ongoing Trucker Commission

Well, the Emergencies Act inquiry has demonstrated that it was a complete falsehood that freedom convoy folks were trying to burn down an Ottawa apartment building. Yet, why do some folks on the left still refuse to acknowledge the truth? Sheila Gunn Reid will try to make sense of it all.

Remember late last year when Peel Region enlisted Brampton Batman in an advertising campaign to push the COVID-19 vaccines to children? That campaign was abruptly pulled, likely due to outrage. But now the health necromancers are Brampton are up to their dirty marketing tricks again, once more using celebrities to influence kids to get their booster shots. Our newest Rebel News reporter, Palminder Singh, has all the gruesome details.

And letters, we get your letters, we get your letters every minute of every day. And you had plenty to say about the demonstration against the Iranian regime that took place outside a Thornhill, Ontario mosque which allegedly has ties to the regime. But a supporter of the regime allegedly tried to drive his SUV into the demonstrators – a vile act that received almost zero MSM coverage. In fact, one had to go offshore media to find out what happened last Sunday… I wonder why that is?

In any event, those are your rebels, now let’s round ’em up…