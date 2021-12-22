PETITION: Fight Vaccine Passports UK — a campaign the tech giants are already trying to block
Let's kick out these divisive vaccine passports once and for all.
We are now fighting back! England is now the last country in the United Kingdom to roll out the divisive and privacy-invading vaccine passports.
With the help of my Rebel News colleagues, I have set up an exclusive campaign for us Britons to take part in and to take back our country.
You can now get a head start in our campaign against vaccine passports by visiting RebelNews.com/fightvaccinepassportsuk to sign our petition and share it. My promise to everyone who signs it, is to deliver your signature and message to the houses of parliament IN PERSON.
Unfortunately, the tech giants are already trying to derail this campaign by blocking the domain name for our website "FightVaccinePassports.co.uk" — and in this quick explanation, you can get a head start and sign the petition before I put out my promotional video.
Let's kick out these divisive vaccine passports once and for all.
- By Lewis Brackpool
PETITION: No Vaccine Passports in the United Kingdom
34 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.