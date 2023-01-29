Police say "no issues to report" as hundreds gather in Ottawa on one-year anniversary of Trucker Convoy

Last winter's convoy protests. The Canadian Press / ﻿﻿Jacques Boissinot﻿﻿

Ottawa police and bylaw enforcement officers were out in increased numbers to monitor events in the Parliamentary Precinct over the weekend, as protesters gathered to mark the one-year anniversary of the Freedom Convoy protests.

According to Josh Pringle of CTV News Ottawa, a large group of people waving Canadian flags, U.S. flags and chanting 'Freedom' gathered on Parliament Hill on Saturday afternoon. Drivers also reported seeing a few people holding Canadian flags on Hwy. 416 overpasses heading into Ottawa.

A rally was scheduled for 12:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoon but appeared sparsely attended, possibly due to the weather.

More police officers than tourists/people attending the rally on Parliament Hill. pic.twitter.com/sllDyr5jbK — Josh Pringle (@PringleJosh) January 29, 2023

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe told the press that protesters were welcome as long as they remained peaceful and didn't make noise that "traumatizes or triggers" residents. "As long as the protests are peaceful and as long as they are not disturbing the public in any significant way, that they are not making noise that traumatizes or triggers residents of Centretown, they're not blocking roads or bringing vehicles in illegally, then they are welcome to demonstrate and express their opinions," the mayor said.

"It's not a large number of people and it's not causing a lot of disruption at the moment. I think a lot of things are normal, business as usual," he continued.

Ottawa By-law stated that its officers had "been met with aggression" when conducting their duties.

By-law Officers conducting their duties in relation to ongoing events in the downtown core have been met with aggression.



Interfering with investigations and aggression towards any law enforcement will not be tolerated. #OttCity #OttNews https://t.co/vASeJDg06z pic.twitter.com/k0DY0waNwP — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) January 28, 2023

According to CTV, as of Sunday morning, police and Bylaw Services officers had issued 117 parking tickets and 47 Provincial Offences Notices, while 19 vehicles had been towed from downtown streets for violating the no-stopping special event parking restrictions.

Parliamentary Protective Service officers also arrested two people for trespassing on Parliament Hill Saturday afternoon.