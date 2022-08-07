After the Pope's apology, when will tangible changes come to First Nations communities?

Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie discuss reaction to Pope Francis's apology to survivors of the residential school system.

  • By Rebel News
  • August 07, 2022
  • News Analysis

On last week's episode of The Gunn ShowQuebec-based Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie (@theVoiceAlexa) joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss CBC's attempts to write off the conservative voters in la belle province as lizard people-fearing madmen and the wrap-up of the Pope's visit.

Sheila and Alexa discussed the reaction to the Pope's apology to residential school system survivors and whether or not it came off as sincere, and the need for tangible changes on First Nations reserves. 

