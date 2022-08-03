CBC has labelled 50% of potential Conservative voters in Quebec 'conspiracy theorists'

The allegation was meant to debunk the surge of support of the upstart Conservative Party of Quebec led by former radio DJ Éric Duhaime. The party raised half a million dollars in the first half of 2022, holds a seat in the legislature and is polling at 20 per cent.

Previously the party had never raised more than $60,000 in a year in the prior 13 years.

Instead of asking what the reason is for the spike in support for the previously tiny party, CBC sought to stigmatize it:

A recent study, based on polling data, found that 50 per cent of the party's supporters were either “convinced” or “moderate” adherents of conspiracy theories. Among Quebec Liberal supporters, 31 per cent were classified as conspiracy theorists and so were 29 per cent of Parti Québécois supporters. The study was conducted by researchers affiliated with the UNESCO chair in the prevention of radicalization, housed at the University of Sherbrooke, and examined how the pandemic has influenced conspiracy theory movements in Quebec.

And there is one big reason for this upswing in support and for CBC's desire to write off the CPQ as a bunch of nutbars. Duhaime's party is the only one opposed to lockdowns, mandates, vaccine passports, and other job-killing freedom-burgling government healthcare policies meant to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

CBC loves those lockdowns and unscientific policies. CBC took enormous raises and imposed a COVID regulatory regime of their own that went over and above those of local health officers, not just for their staff and contractors, but also for panellists on their boring shows and their masochistic studio audiences.

