Probe into string of sudden infant deaths quashed by supervisors

Ottawa Constable Helen Grus is halfway through the week-long disciplinary hearings launched against her by the Ottawa Police Service (OPS). She is being accused by OPS of discreditable conduct for launching an apparently unauthorized investigation into a string of nine infant deaths in the region in 2021.

On the second day of the disciplinary hearing, Grus' direct supervisor, Sergeant Marc-André Guy, stated under oath that he specifically directed Grus not to discuss anything related to COVID-19 or the associated mRNA "vaccines.”

Guy acknowledged his suppression of Grus' inquiries into possible links between infant deaths and the "vaccine status" of their mothers.

"It was very disruptive in the workplace environment," said Guy of what he described as Grus' frequent discussions about COVID-19 and the mRNA injections at work among colleagues. He said he received complaints from his subordinates about Grus' workplace talk about these topics.

Guy also acknowledged Grus' reception of stellar performance reviews conducted by him in 2018, 2019, and 2020. "She's an excellent investigator," he said of Grus, adding that she was proactive in assisting colleagues and taking on news in their Sexual Assault and Child Abuse (SACA) unit within the OPS.

Grus's performance reviews, issued as evidentiary items in the hearing, all recorded that Grus "exceeded" nearly all professional expectations. Guy added that Grus was "revered" among her SACA unit colleagues.

Angela Stewart, one of two prosecutors in the tribunal, accused Grus of "exploiting her power," "abusing the public trust," and violating Canadians' privacy rights as an OPS officer by using the OPS's records management system (RMS) — a database of information available to law enforcement for investigative purposes — to conduct an "unauthorized search" of possible links between the mRNA injections and infant deaths.

Grus' counsel highlighted an increase in infant deaths captured by the OPS database in 2020 relative to 2019 as reasonable grounds for Grus' investigation.

Superintendent Chris Renwick, the hearing officer overseeing the tribunal and operating as a de facto judge, said he would broadly allow defence cross-examination of the prosecution's witnesses, despite the prosecution's claims that such cross-examinations lack "relevancy" to the rendering of judgment over the charges.

Renwick held that he would not allow inquiries of leaks to the CBC regarding Grus' investigation.

Rebel News previously reported that CBC journalist Shaamini Yogaretnam, who originally broke the Grus story, has since gone radio silent on the procedural unfolding. Grus’ legal team has repeatedly attempted to subpoena Yogaretnam for more information on necessary disclosure, to no avail.

It’s alleged that at least one senior public health official and her lawyer daughter conspired with media to suppress the internal investigation.

The lead investigator of the professional standards unit recommended the laying of charges against Grus, alleging that her behaviour amounted to "misconduct" that could bring "disrepute" to the OPS.