Project Veritas: Broken immigration system sparking child slave labour

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Project Veritas Press Secretary RC Maxwell joined Ezra to discuss how America's broken immigration system has created a crisis for youth being trafficked for their labour.

As stated by Mr. Maxwell, "Our journalists hit the ground in Texas and in Florida, and we found out that many of these kids were labour trafficked, many of these kids were not in school, many of these kids were in deplorable conditions, and all of this is the result of 'Field Guidance #10,' which put these kids in situations that were questionable and unfortunately they are subjected to not only labour abuse but sexual abuse."

He went on to say, "The issue here is that since this policy has changed under 'Field Guidance #10,' taxpayer dollars are being used not only to house these minors, but at some points in time to shift them from one facility to another so they can be picked up by their sponsor, who, as we have just uncovered, in many instances are human traffickers."

