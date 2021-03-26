DOCS: Restricting China flights not discussed by Trudeau gov't in early days of pandemic

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

The Public Health Agency of Canada returned only three pages worth of documents when asked to provide their internal discussion on whether to restrict flights from China during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the documents listed COVID cases on cruise ships and in various regions around the world — carving out "Mainland China" as its own region — the documents did not include any indication that the Trudeau Liberals had discussed restricting flights.

Almost a year ago — April, 7, 2020 — we asked for the following:

Provide copies of all briefing notes, memos, and reports regarding any discussion on whether or not to restrict the arrival of flights from China, since December 1, 2019. Restrict the search to electronic records only.

At the time of our request, Justin Trudeau had told media that he was closing the border to all non-Canadian citizens, with some exceptions.

Our request was answered on March 15, 2021, and included only three pages of documents.

The documents showed no discussion of whether or not to restrict the arrival of flights from China.

On page three of the documents, you can see that the Liberals were instead discussing COVID detention centres:

Provinces and municipalities are preparing to utilize hotels and convention centres to house COVID-19 patients in the event that the pandemic eventually overwhelms hospital capacities.

You can read the documents for yourself below.

Rebel News combs through thousands of pages of government documents every year.

