Pushing transgenderism on kids is not natural or authentic
'What are you doing breaking that taboo? What would you think of a group of heterosexual activists had parades and said they were coming for your children?' wonders Ezra Levant.
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!
As June draws to a close, Pride festivals are being held around the Western world. In New York City, some protesters at a Pride march were heard chanting “we're here, we're queer, we're coming for your children.” So how did a movement that pushed for more freedom for individuals turn into pushing radical gender theory on kids?
That subject was the focus of last night's monologue on The Ezra Levant Show.
NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” https://t.co/ucK1qM4fv5 pic.twitter.com/OhBguhWwZY— Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023
Wondering if this is really happening or if it's being blown out of proportion, Ezra said:
If you've been paying attention at all to what's been going on in schools, it is absolutely real.
How did gay rights — the right to free speech for gay people, the right to free association, the right to privacy, the right to join the army, the right not to be fired from a job, the right to marry another consenting adult — how does that suddenly turn into targeting kids?
Where's the connection? Targeting kids with any sexual orientation — because that's the thing about children, they are pre-sexual.
What are you doing breaking that taboo? What would you think of a group of heterosexual activists — I don't know whether that would be like a stripper or a prostitute or a pimp — had parades and said they were coming for your children?
It would be shocking and bizarre, no children are allowed in strip clubs or in brothels. It would be an arrestable offence if they were. But no so with the new LGBTQ post-gay movement. That is shockingly about children — why?
That ancient taboo just being detonated in front of our eyes. How did that get grafted onto the LGB campaign?
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.