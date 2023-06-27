Pushing transgenderism on kids is not natural or authentic

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!

As June draws to a close, Pride festivals are being held around the Western world. In New York City, some protesters at a Pride march were heard chanting “we're here, we're queer, we're coming for your children.” So how did a movement that pushed for more freedom for individuals turn into pushing radical gender theory on kids?

That subject was the focus of last night's monologue on The Ezra Levant Show.

NYC Drag Marchers chant “we’re here, we’re queer, we’re coming for your children” https://t.co/ucK1qM4fv5 pic.twitter.com/OhBguhWwZY — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) June 24, 2023

Wondering if this is really happening or if it's being blown out of proportion, Ezra said: