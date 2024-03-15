Quebec farmer's protest energy regulation impact

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News’ Quebec correspondent Alexa Lavoie, reports from the scene in la Malbaie, Quebec, situated on the north shore of the St. Lawrence River, where farmers are protesting against the energy regulations being implemented by the Trudeau Liberals.

CANADIAN FARMERS PROTEST!



Happening now, a convoy of tractors and farmers are slowly moving down to la Malbaie to shed a light on the green energy regulations that is hurting the agricultural industry in Quebec.https://t.co/RtWcy1NZIZ pic.twitter.com/hV8yiUraiF — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 15, 2024

The slow roll of tractors and vehicles seeks to highlight the adverse effects of poor governance and bureaucratic hurdles on the agricultural sector.

Organizers invited “everyone who eats” to join in their demonstration – from farmers, agroforestry producers, restaurateurs, processors, transporters, and those who wish to advocate for regional and provincial food sovereignty.

CANADIAN FARMERS PROTEST!



Signage such as, “Your hunger will be our hunger,” and “Our future is being able to feed you,” are chilling reminders of the crucial role farmers play in feeding society.

“No Farmers, No Food,” echoed through the streets as Quebec farmers lined up with their tractors in the streets, protesting these regulations in recent weeks.

"NO FARMERS, NO FOOD."



In Rimouski, Quebec, farmers are rising. pic.twitter.com/10CrRRestJ — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) March 8, 2024

Quebec dairy farmers have taken up their own demonstration in opposition to arbitrary quotas and heightened taxes under the guise of government-imposed environmental targets and carbon offset.

Europe has witnessed similarly powerful upheavals as they challenge the centralization of food power by government regulators, advocating for it to remain in the hands of blue-collar farmers.

Trudeau’s radical energy policies will see a tripling of the carbon tax on April 1. Carbon pricing and subsequent taxation have a ripple effect that serves to inflate the goods and energy necessities required by everyday Canadians, reverberating throughout the supply chain and affecting everyone from farmers to truckers, stores to families, in the affordability of everyday necessities.