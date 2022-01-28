Quebec funeral home asks for vaccine passport, supplies register to the government

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports Legal Fund Help crowdfund lawyers to fight vaccine passport mandates across Canada! $1,723,649.85 Raised

Urgel Bougie is a family-owned funeral products and services company founded in 1902 by Henri Bougie. In December 2012, the Urgel Bougie and Lépine Cloutier company passed into the hands of the Athos Group, owned by nine businessmen from Quebec City. Today, Urgel Bougie owns two funeral homes, six complexes and three garden cemeteries.

Recently, I learned that this company now requires a vaccination passport with a scan for the QR code at the entrance of their funeral complex, with the possibility of registering in a register for those who do not have one.

So, I called the management to understand why they made this decision and to find out if they were in conformity with privacy laws.

If it was for the health and safety of their customers, wouldn't they have imposed this measure long before? Can we be sure that this data will be protected and that it will not be used to find out who is unvaccinated?

What do we know about these registers? Absolutely nothing — only what we are told — but can we trust one man's word? Protect your identity — and most importantly, your medical data!

Urgel Bougie est une entreprise familiale de produits et services funéraires fondée en 1902 par Henri Bougie. En décembre 2012, la compagnie d'Urgel Bougie et Lépine Cloutier est passée aux mains du Groupe Athos, propriété de neuf hommes d'affaires de la Capitale. Aujourd’hui, Urgel Bougie possède deux salons funéraires, six complexes ainsi que trois cimetières jardin.

Récemment, j'ai appris que cette compagnie exige maintenant le passeport vaccinal avec un scan pour le code QR à l'entrée de leur complexe funéraire avec possibilité de s'inscrire à un registre pour ceux qui n'en possèdent pas.

J’ai donc appelé la direction afin de comprendre pourquoi ces derniers avaient pris cette décision et pour savoir s'ils étaient en conformité avec les lois sur la vie privée.

Si c'était véritablement pour la santé et la sécurité de leur clientèle, n’auraient-ils pas imposé cette mesure bien avant? Pouvons-nous être certains que ces données seront protégées et qu'elles ne seront pas utilisées afin de savoir qui fait partie des non-vaccinés?

Que savons-nous de ces registres? Absolument rien — seulement ce qu’on nous dit — mais pouvons-nous faire confiance à la parole d’un homme? Protégez votre identité — et surtout, vos données médicales!