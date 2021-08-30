Quebec Rebel catches six politicians in one week | Alexa Lavoie joins Ezra Levant

With the election campaign in full swing, politicians have been pitching their message across Canada trying to drum-up support for their respective party. Because of the number of hotly-contested seats up for grabs, Quebec has been a primary focus for among the campaigns.

In some way, shape or form, Rebel's Quebec-based reporter Alexa Lavoie managed to catch up with six politicians in the past week, to varying degrees of success.

Alexa joined Friday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show to share what her experience has been like trying to get questions to these politicians.

Speaking about her experience at a Conservative Party event where she had a chance to speak to Erin O'Toole, Alexa described how she was concerned she might not get to ask her question:

The media relations liaison was there — the one that told me that I was not welcome and will never be welcome because of my outlet. So, I waited my turn to talk with Mr. O'Toole and, because he didn't know who I was, it was really friendly and [he] was really welcome to answering my questions. So I don't really understand why they are afraid of Rebel News.

