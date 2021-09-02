Rebel News expands Commonwealth coverage in Australia, U.K.

Brisbane Reporters Have you had enough of the main stream media controlling the narrative? Help fund a Rebel News bureau in Brisbane, Australia! Donate By Avi Yemini Sydney Reporters Have you had enough of the main stream media controlling the narrative? Help fund a Rebel News bureau in Sydney, Australia! Donate UK Reporters Have you had enough of the main stream media controlling the narrative? Help fund a Rebel News bureau in London, United Kingdom Donate

It's an exciting time at Rebel News. New additions have been made in Australia, where we've now got reporters on the ground in the states of New South Wales and Queensland, operating out of Sydney and Brisbane. Along with our growth in Australia, Rebel is getting on the ground covering the United Kingdom, too.

This expanded coverage in the Commonwealth was the subject of last night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show.

“My favourite part of running the Rebel,” Ezra said, “is hiring new talent.”

Outlining where things are headed with Rebel News, Ezra said:

We're pumping-up again in the U.K. and in Australia. I hope we can manage them better than when we had this large global team before and it was a little hard to keep in touch through timezones and communication. We've improved our operations system, we have an internal communications system called Slack, it's like a company-wide message system. Plus every day we have two Skype calls where we Skype people in our whole Rebel universe. So we have a morning call and then we have an evening call where we call the Australians, too. So going forward, if things progress, we'll have two calls each day — that means every day, every person in our company will be part of a team meeting. I wanted to let you know, because it's important, that those other jurisdictions pay for themselves.

Thanks to our RealReporters.ca supporters, Rebel News is offering all of our paywalled content — including this episode of The Ezra Levant Show — for FREE during the election! Go to RebelNewsPlus.com and sign up with code ELECTION to get free access until September 20.