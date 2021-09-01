Update On Rebel News

You know that classic novel, A Tale of Two Cities? “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times”.

These are the worst of times, there's no two ways about it.

But we're trying to make the best of it. I see that as doing a few things at Rebel News. Telling the other side of the story, that's our motto.

To show you that there are people with dissenting views. To show you that the official government narrative is not all roses, that things don't go as they say they do. That not everyone's happy with this.

Being a dissenter, being an accurate chronicler of what's happening is a very important mission.

Defending our journalists is a secondary mission that helps with the first.

Sometimes it feels like we spend more time defending our journalists and defending our right to do journalism than actually doing journalism itself.

But I think that speaks to how terrible the times are.

Once we can do those two things — tell our story, and protect our journalists who tell our story — then we can do things like helping people, which has become a big part of what Rebel News does, especially over the last year.

And finally, through our telling of the story, and defending of our journalists and helping people, maybe we can be a central force, a kind of social institution where like-minded people can find consolation and maybe even a bit of inspiration.

On tonight's show, I'll give you some news in each of these mission statements, these objectives for our company.

GUEST: Our Fight the Fines legal coordinator Victoria Solomon on VaccineConsultations.com. Rebel News, in partnership with The Democracy Fund, is covering the cost of legal consultations for the first 100 people seeking more information on vaccine mandates.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!