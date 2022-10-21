Rebel News on the ground in Berlin at World Health Organization Summit 2022

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Rebel's Tamara Ugolini joined Ezra to discuss the World Health Organization's Summit 2022 in Berlin, Germany. Tamara attended the conference with fellow Rebels Alexa Lavoie, Drea Humphrey and Ed Crawford.

As stated by Tamara, "So the basis of this particular summit, and I have the booklet here that they were handing out, which, if we want to talk about climate change and saving the trees, they had hundreds of these books on the tables that they were giving away."

Tamara went on to say, "Huge components here of course are the digitization of health, food security, energy, and future pandemic responses with that pandemic preparedness plan. But one thing I noticed that was really interesting, and this is another separate printout that they again had, hundreds of these little magazines. It's called 'Health: A Political Choice,' and it's also about investing in health for all. So there was a huge financial component to this particular summit. Research and development, big pharma, Moderna, Pfizer, they played a key role in many of these conferences."

