EXCLUSIVE: Rebel News has obtained Global Affairs documents regarding WEF Great Reset meetings

The documents obtained through Access to Information filings are high-level briefing notes to the minister of Global Affairs Canada at the time — Chrystia Freeland — for the Great Reset meeting at the World Economic Forum that took place on December 8, 2020.

The meetings with Freeland at the WEF took place just weeks after Trudeau called the Great Reset a conspiracy theory in the House of Commons.

The documents, attached below, reveal that Freeland was a co-chair of the meetings, along with government officials from Japan, the Netherlands, South Africa, as well as Kent Walker, senior vice-president of global affairs at Google and Dina Powell McCormick, a partner at Goldman Sachs.

The meeting had seven goals for a post-COVID world to a wider array of global political and business leaders during the Davos Dialogues on January 25-29, 2021.

The leaders wanted to “strengthen global cooperation; re-globalize equitably; rebuild sustainably; deepen public-private partnerships; increase global resilience; promote peace and security; and promote gender equality.”

The planning documents hinted at a desire to use COVID instability to restructure society, cancel oil and gas development, and censor the Internet:

“The response to COVID-19 must not, therefore, be allowed to reproduce or perpetuate existing social norms that fuel inequalities and social unrest. This applies to the online sphere, notably as technology has come to permeate everyday life at an accelerated pace in places than was the case before.” “We also need to build back greener, by using this moment to advance climate adaptation and mitigation objectives, preservation of environment and biodiversity, including building more resilient supply chains and promoting a green transition.” “It is time to shift to a greener way of thinking about economic growth and understand that building back better requires us to build back greener.” “Just as environmentally conscious policies and practices are a pre-requisite to sustainable development, so is achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls. intersectional gender-based analyses are critical to ensuring that our actions have maximum effectiveness and impact.”

READ THE DOCUMENTS FOR YOURSELF:

